J-K: Bore gunshots reported in Poonch, probe underway

Multiple bore gunshots were reported in the Balakot sector of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-08-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 13:04 IST
Visual of police officials from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Multiple bore gunshots were reported in the Balakot sector of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday. The shots were fired from a 12-bore gun.

The officials rushed to the spot where the incident took place and examined the car and surrounding areas which were damaged in the firing. "It is possible that the 12 bore shots were aimed at wild animals engaged in destroying maize crop. The site of the incident is still under investigation," said Poonch Police.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

