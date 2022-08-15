76th Independence Day: AAI commits to growth of airports infrastructure in India

The Airports Authority of India celebrated 76th Independence Day with patriotic fervour and zeal and expressed its commitment to the growth of airport infrastructure in the country. The chairman of the Airports Authority of India, Sanjeev Kumar hoisted the national flag at the Delhi Air traffic services complex at IGI Airport in presence of senior officials and other staff members.

A joint team consisting of the Fire Crew and CISF personnel gave the Guard of Honour. The Chairman highlighted the future expansion plans of airport infrastructure and enhancement of air connectivity in the country.

Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman of the Airports Authority of India said, "As a citizen, I am very proud of our achievement in 75 years. As a chairman of AAI, I feel very privileged and proud that we are contributing to the growth of this country". "We have to invest a lot in the construction of new airports, expanding new airports and also improving and adding many facilities on the air side, increasing the ATC strength and equipment," he added.

The Airports Authority of India is celebrating the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav' at all its airports by hoisting the national flag as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Numerous airports were also seen decked up with special Tricolour Decorative lighting for the delight of their guests. Rangoli and balloon decorations were also seen at airports to mark the occasion of Independence Day.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day said India's "techade" is here as the government is focusing on technologies such as 5G, semiconductor manufacturing and optical fibre cables. These technologies, PM Modi said, will bring about a revolution at the grassroots level."India's techade is here! With 5G, semiconductor manufacturing and OFCs in villages, we are bringing a revolution through Digital India to the grassroots level," he said at Red Fort.

He said the country's flagship Digital India movement with the production of semiconductors, 5G networks, and optical fibre networks show strength, especially in three sectors - education, health facility, and change in common man's lives. PM Modi also said cooperative competitive federalism is the need of the hour and there should be a healthy spirit of competition among the states while progressing in different sectors.

"The need of the hour is cooperative competitive federalism. Let there be a healthy spirit of competition among the states on progressing in different sectors," Prime Minister Modi said. "The need of the hour is cooperative competitive federalism. Let there be a healthy spirit of competition among the states on progressing in different sectors," he said.

Later in his speech, Modi said there has been a renaissance of collective consciousness across the country, especially among the aspirational Indians in fulfilling their dreams. "This Amrit Kaal has brought in a great opportunity to fulfil the dreams of our aspirational society. We have witnessed that there has been a renaissance of collective consciousness across the country. Those aspirations are now getting realised. This collective consciousness is very precious for us," Prime Minister Modi said while speaking about aspirational Indians.

Further, he called on the people of India to take "panch pran" (five pledges) for a developed nation and aim to fulfil the dreams of the freedom fighters by the year 2047- the 100th year of India's Independence. The first pledge, he said, was to move forward with bigger resolves and resolve of developed India. The second was to erase all traces of servitude.

"Even if we see the smallest things of servitude, inside us or nearby us, we have to get rid of them," he said. The third is to take pride in our legacy, and the fourth is the strength of unity for India's dreams of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

Lastly, the fifth is the duties of citizens which include the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers also.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)