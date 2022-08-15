West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances with folk artistes during Independence Day celebrations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hoisted the national flag in Kolkata on the occasion of Independence Day and joined artistes during their performances on Monday. Artistes across the eastern state were seen performing at the event to which the Bengal CM was seen first cheering and lauding the performances.

She later joined the performers in the traditional dance as she matched their moves. She also extended her wishes on the 76th Independence Day.

"On the completion of 75 years of Independence, India must awaken to the real essence of Independence. We must stay true to the vision of our forefathers and keep the aspirations of our future generations at heart. My heartfelt greetings to all my fellow citizens. Jai Hind!," tweeted the West Bengal CM. The nation is celebrating its 76th Independence Day. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about tricolour. (ANI)

