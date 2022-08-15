Russia will facilitate IAEA mission to Ukrainian nuclear plant, foreign ministry says

Russia will do "everything necessary" to allow specialists from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement published on Monday.

"In close cooperation with the Agency and its leadership, we will do everything necessary for the IAEA specialists to be at the station and give a truthful assessment of the destructive actions of the Ukrainian side," Zakharova said.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, was captured by Russia during its invasion of Ukraine. The plant has come under shelling in recent days, with both Moscow and Kyiv accusing each other of risking a nuclear accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)