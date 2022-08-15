S.Africa's Harmony Gold reports mine fatality
Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 21:05 IST
South Africa's Harmony Gold on Monday reported a fatality at its Moab Khotsong mine in the North West province after a fall-of-ground incident.
The incident took place on Saturday, Aug. 13, and an investigation is underway at the site, the company said in a statement.
