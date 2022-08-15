Left Menu

Singer Rahul Jain accused of raping costume stylist at his Mumbai flat

Singer Rahul Jain was accused by a 30-year-old woman costume stylist of allegedly raping her at his flat in Mumbai, said the Oshiwara police on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-08-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 22:51 IST
Singer Rahul Jain was accused by a 30-year-old woman costume stylist of allegedly raping her at his flat in Mumbai, said the Oshiwara police on Monday. An FIR of rape was lodged against singer Rahul Jain at Oshiwara police station in Mumbai. On the basis of the statement of the victim woman, the police registered a case under Section 376 of the IPC and started a further investigation, added the police.

No arrest has been made in this case yet and the singer has also denied the allegations saying they are "fake and baseless", as per the police. According to the victim's statement, Singer Jain threatened to kill the victim even. He said, "if you tell anyone, I will kill you. I will end your career."

"Although no arrest has been made in this case yet, very soon the police will interrogate Rahul Jain," said the police. Jain assaulted the woman when she resisted him and tried to destroy the evidence, the victim woman told the police. (ANI)

