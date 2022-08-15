UP: Stonepelting during Tiranga Yatra in Lucknow, one injured

A stone-pelting incident took place between two groups in Bungalow Bazar of Ashiana police station area in Lucknow during Tiranga Yatra leaving one injured, said a police official on Monday. Joint Commissioner Piyush Mordia said, "The Tiranga Yatra was being taken out by two groups, Telibagh and Bangla Bazar. Meanwhile, one group attacked the other group and pelted stones."

In stone pelting, some four-wheelers and two-wheelers were damaged and one sustained a head injury who has been admitted to the hospital. He said that both the groups had an old dispute and the ruckus had nothing to do with the Tiranga rally. Joint Commissioner Law and Order Piyush Mordia and DCP East Prachi Singh reached the spot.

"The matter has been pacified. People are being identified on the basis of video footage, all the accused will be arrested," he added. A case has been registered under sections 504, 506, 7, 427, 323, 147, 148 and 149 on the complaint of the aggrieved party. (ANI)

