4 dead including retired SP as truck rams into house in UP's Mainpuri

As many as four people died including a retired sub-inspector and five others were injured on Monday after a truck rammed into a house in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh, said police.

ANI | Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-08-2022 06:52 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 06:52 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The police said that one person is still stuck in debris. The rescue operation is underway.

The incident happened near Khiria Peepal village located on GT Road near Kurawali police station area when the driver of the truck lost control over the speeding vehicle. "Four dead, five injured after a truck rammed into a house on the road in Mainpuri. A truck went turtle and rammed into a house, in which a retired sub-inspector and his wife died. Two people in the truck also died while five were injured. One still stuck in debris," said Kamlesh Dixit, SP, Mainpuri.

A large number of the police force is present at the spot including SP Kamlesh Dixit and Additional District Magistrate Ramji Mishra. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on August 8, a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader had a close shave when a truck hit his car and dragged it for around 500 metres in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri. The incident took place near Bhadawar House in the Mainpuri Sadar Kotwali area on Sunday night when SP district president Devendra Singh Yadav was on his way to his residence via Karhal Road. He was alone in the car during the incident.

Following the incident, Yadav lodged a complaint at Mainpuri Sadar Kotwali police station. Police had registered a case and the truck driver was arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

