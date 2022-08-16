Left Menu

Centre mentions FIFA suspension of AIFF before SC, hearing tomorrow

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Wednesday the issue related to FIFA suspending the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 12:02 IST
Centre mentions FIFA suspension of AIFF before SC, hearing tomorrow
The Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Wednesday the issue related to FIFA suspending the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter before the top court, updating it about the recent developments and asking to hear the issue tomorrow.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said it will hear the matter on Wednesday. The decision of FIFA has stripped the country of the right to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup, scheduled for October.

FIFA had suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect citing "undue influence" from third parties. "The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes," FIFA said in a statement.

Solicitor General mentioning the matter told the bench that some development has taken place in the matter related to AIFF pending before it and requested that the matter be heard tomorrow. "There is some development. The matter may not be deleted. FIFA has sent a letter, it's in public domain," Mehta told the Supreme Court.

Justice Chandrachud said the AIFF matter is listed for hearing tomorrow and it will not be deleted. "It would not be deleted. Court master says it is the first item tomorrow," the bench said. Mehta said he will submit a letter from FIFA which is already in public domain.

FIFA, the apex football body on Tuesday announced that it has decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect and the decision was taken unanimously by the Bureau of the FIFA Council. The decision has been taken due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes. In a press statement, the FIFA said that the suspension will be revoked once the order appointing the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to assume the powers of of the AIFF Executive Committee is repealed.

On May 18, the apex court had ousted Praful Patel as AIFF president for not holding elections due in December 2020 and appointed a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA), headed by former top court judge AR Dave, to manage the affairs of the AIFF. The CoA also had to frame its constitution in line with the National Sports Code and model guidelines.

On August 5, FIFA had threatened to suspend the AIFF and strip of its right to host the women's U-17 World Cup, days after the Supreme Court's direction to hold elections of the AIFF. On August 3, apex court had directed the executive committee of the AIFF to expeditiously hold elections as per the schedule proposed by the CoA, which is currently running the affairs of the national federation.

The elections are to be held on August 28 and the poll process began on August 13, as the top court approved the time-line prepared by the CoA. CoA had filed contempt petition before the apex court alleging that the ousted AIFF President Praful Patel has been trying to undermine the conduct of tournament.

The international football governing body said the suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF's daily affairs. "The suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India as planned," the statement added.

FIFA also said that it is assessing the next steps with regard to the tournament and will refer the matter to the Bureau of the Council if and when necessary. The governing body said that it is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022