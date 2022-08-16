Left Menu

3 US states proclaim Aug 15 as India Independence Day

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 13:57 IST
3 US states proclaim Aug 15 as India Independence Day
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Three US States - Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire - have proclaimed August 15 as India's Independence Day.

Proclaiming August 15 as India Day, Massachusetts Governor C Baker said a youthful country celebrating its 76th Independence Day, modern India has shown an unsurpassed growth in education, health, agriculture, and technology since its independence.

Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee proclaimed August 15, as "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav 76th Independence Day of Bharat (India)" in the state and encouraged all residents to join him in recognising the importance of this day.

"The Bhartiya heritage, culture, traditions, and values provide invaluable solutions to many of life's problems and often serve as a source of inspiration, reflection, and contemplation for the millions of individuals who look to the teachings of Bhartiya ancient knowledge, such as Yoga and Ayurveda for guidance," he wrote in the proclamation.

New Hampshire Governor Christopher T Sununu said that India is a composite civilisation, a nation unique as a cultural mosaic of people embracing a prodigious diversity of ethnic groups, religions, languages, customs, traditions, clothing, manners, food habits, climatic conditions, and natural resources, and yet presenting an underlying unity.

"India has the largest diaspora in the world, with around 32 million Indians living in other countries, and over 5 million Indian immigrants residing in the United States, who contribute greatly to the social, economic, and civic health of the nation," the New Hampshire Governor wrote in his proclamation. Earlier this month, the Texas Governor also issued a proclamation to celebrate India's Independence Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022