Vice Prez condoles death of security personnel in J-K bus accident

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday expressed sorrow at the death of security personnel in a bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam area and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Six ITBP personnel and a policeman died while 32 others, returning from Amarnath Yatra duty, suffered injuries on Tuesday when the bus fell into a deep gorge in Pahalgam.

''Saddened by the loss of lives of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel in a bus accident ... My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,'' the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar.

