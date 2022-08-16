NTPC fully commissions 56 MW Kawas solar project

NTPC on Tuesday said its 56 MW Kawas solar project in Gujarat is fully operational now following commissioning of its last part of 21 MW.

The 21 MW capacity started commercial operation on Monday, the company said in a BSE filing.

With this, NTPC's standalone installed and commercial capacity has become 55,089 MW, while the group's installed and commercial capacity is now 69,454 MW.

