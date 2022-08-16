Left Menu

NTPC fully commissions 56 MW Kawas solar project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 15:45 IST
NTPC fully commissions 56 MW Kawas solar project
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NTPC on Tuesday said its 56 MW Kawas solar project in Gujarat is fully operational now following commissioning of its last part of 21 MW.

The 21 MW capacity started commercial operation on Monday, the company said in a BSE filing.

With this, NTPC's standalone installed and commercial capacity has become 55,089 MW, while the group's installed and commercial capacity is now 69,454 MW.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022