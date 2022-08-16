Left Menu

Himachal flash flood: 2 bodies recovered from Kullu's Solang Nala

Rescue teams deployed at Solang Nala in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on Tuesday recovered the bodies of two persons who had gone missing a day ago in flash floods caused by heavy rains in the region, officials said.

ANI | Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 16-08-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 15:47 IST
Himachal flash flood: 2 bodies recovered from Kullu's Solang Nala
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rescue teams deployed at Solang Nala in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on Tuesday recovered the bodies of two persons who had gone missing a day ago in flash floods caused by heavy rains in the region, officials said. One of the bodies recovered today was in a mutilated condition, district administration officials said.

According to SDM Surender Thakur, Manali, around 100 persons including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police personnel, fire brigade, a team of administration and local volunteers were deployed for the rescue operation. The total number of missing people is still unknown.

Two people drowned while crossing a temporary bridge built on a drain in Solang, Manali on Monday. This temporary bridge was used by locals. As per the information, some people were on the bridge crossing the nala when the bridge was washed away. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm for today.

"...Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh on August 16, 19 and 20," IMD said in a tweet. Deputy Commissioner Kullu, Ashutosh Garg had said on Monday, "A temporary bridge has been reported to be washed away by the flow of water in the Solang area of Manali. Some people were also crossing this bridge when the accident took place. As per eyewitnesses two people drowned in the drain and the authorities are trying to recover the body of one of the deceased."

"It is still raining and Solang Nalla is still flowing with heavy flooded water, rescue for missing people has stopped consequently. The number of missing people is not known yet. Efforts are being made to find out how many people have been affected by the incident and if there is any survivor, then efforts are being made to save them," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022