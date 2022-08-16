Himachal flash flood: 2 bodies recovered from Kullu's Solang Nala

Rescue teams deployed at Solang Nala in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on Tuesday recovered the bodies of two persons who had gone missing a day ago in flash floods caused by heavy rains in the region, officials said. One of the bodies recovered today was in a mutilated condition, district administration officials said.

According to SDM Surender Thakur, Manali, around 100 persons including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police personnel, fire brigade, a team of administration and local volunteers were deployed for the rescue operation. The total number of missing people is still unknown.

Two people drowned while crossing a temporary bridge built on a drain in Solang, Manali on Monday. This temporary bridge was used by locals. As per the information, some people were on the bridge crossing the nala when the bridge was washed away. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm for today.

"...Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh on August 16, 19 and 20," IMD said in a tweet. Deputy Commissioner Kullu, Ashutosh Garg had said on Monday, "A temporary bridge has been reported to be washed away by the flow of water in the Solang area of Manali. Some people were also crossing this bridge when the accident took place. As per eyewitnesses two people drowned in the drain and the authorities are trying to recover the body of one of the deceased."

"It is still raining and Solang Nalla is still flowing with heavy flooded water, rescue for missing people has stopped consequently. The number of missing people is not known yet. Efforts are being made to find out how many people have been affected by the incident and if there is any survivor, then efforts are being made to save them," he added. (ANI)

