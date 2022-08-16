Left Menu

NIA Court sends ISIS active member Mohsin Ahmad to one month Judicial Custody

A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court on Tuesday sent Mohsin Ahmad, an alleged active member of ISIS to Judicial Custody. He was produced before the court on Tuesday by NIA at the end of his remand. He was arrested on August 6, 2022, from Batla House Delhi ahead of Independence Day.

Mohsin Ahmad at Patiala House Court complex in Delhi. (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court on Tuesday sent Mohsin Ahmad, an alleged active member of ISIS to Judicial Custody. He was produced before the court on Tuesday by NIA at the end of his remand. He was arrested on August 6, 2022, from Batla House Delhi ahead of Independence Day. The NIA Judge Dharmesh Sharma on Tuesday sent Mohsin Ahmed to Judicial Custody for a month after NIA didn't seek further remand of him.

Mohsin was arrested on August 6, 2022, from his residence in Delhi for alleged involvement in the collection of funds for the terrorist outfit from sympathisers in India as well as abroad and sending it to Syria and other places in form of cryptocurrency, the agency said. The NIA arrested Ahmad during a search operation conducted at his present residence at Japani Gali, Jogabai Extention, Batla House, New Delhi.

He was arrested in a case pertaining to online and on-ground activities of ISIS, said the NIA. The case was registered suo-moto by the NIA on June 25 this year. "Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in the collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad," said the NIA.

The anti-terror agency further said that the arrested accused was sending these funds to Syria and other places in form of cryptocurrency in order to further the activities of ISIS, and added that further investigations in the case are in progress. (ANI)

