Maha: 15-year-old girl electrocuted to death in Virar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 17-08-2022 00:07 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 00:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 15-year-old girl was electrocuted to death while walking through a flooded road on Tuesday evening in Virar town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, civic officials said.

The girl, identified as Tanisqua Kamble, a resident of Abrol Housing Society, set out of her house at around 17.00 hours and was walking through a waterlogged road in the Bolinj area. All of a sudden, she fell down and when bystanders went to assist her, they got electric shocks and were thrown away, they said.

Local residents alerted state-run power firm MSEDCL and got the electricity power supply cut, said the officials.

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, said the officials.

They said a live electric wire lying on the waterlogged road caused the incident.

The Vasai-Virar region has received very heavy rainfall since last night.

In another incident, a 15-year-old girl fell into a flooded nullah in the Nalla Sopara area and was washed away, the officials said.

A search was on to trace the girl, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

