Left Menu

Chile investigates collapse at Antofagasta Minerals mining project

Aug 16 - Chile's environmental regulator said Tuesday it launched an investigation after tidal waves caused the collapse of a construction platform belonging to an Antofagasta Minerals project in the country's northern coast.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2022 01:52 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 01:40 IST
Chile investigates collapse at Antofagasta Minerals mining project
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Chile

Chile's environmental regulator said Tuesday it launched an investigation after tidal waves caused the collapse of a construction platform belonging to an Antofagasta Minerals project in the country's northern coast. The head of Chile's SMA environmental regulator office in Coquimbo, Gonzalo Parot, said the structure that collapsed on Monday included a crane and a generator with a fuel and oil tank, which have yet to be recovered due to bad weather.

In a recorded statement, Parot said the company was ordered to "carry out hourly monitoring by drones to ensure that there is no spill." Adding that samples would also be taken from the beach. The construction platform was being used for works at Los Pelambres copper mine's INCO complimentary infrastructure project which includes a desalination plant. Antofagasta Minerals did not report the impact of the incident on the project schedule.

In a statement, the company said there was a plan to retrieve all elements of the collapsed structure and that while it had not detected environmental damage, a specialized firm will monitor the area "in case some trace of contamination could appear." (Report by Fabián Andrés Cambero; Writing by Alexander Villegas Editing by Marguerita Choy)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; UK first to approve Omicron COVID shot with Moderna nod and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022