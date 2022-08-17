Left Menu

Karnataka to provide 2 pc reservation in all state departments to sportspersons

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said his government will provide two per cent reservation in all state departments to sportspersons on the lines of the existing quota in the police and forest department.

Karnataka to provide 2 pc reservation in all state departments to sportspersons
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said his government will provide two per cent reservation in all state departments to sportspersons on the lines of the existing quota in the police and forest department. "The Karnataka government has given 2 per cent reservation for the sports persons in Police and Forest Departments. A file about extending this reservation to other departments will be approved," said Bommai. Speaking at a function to felicitate 75 sports persons who are selected under the 'Amrit Kreeda Dattu' scheme and those who had bagged the medals at Birmingham Commonwealth Games in Bengaluru on Tuesday, he said the government has understood that the sportspersons need security for their lives.

"They must not forget that they are participating in sports events for themselves and to win the medals for the country and leave the rest to the government. We are working in enthusiasm," Bommai said. The Chief Minister said that Karnataka is the first state to implement the 'Kreeda Dattu' scheme and to improve the sports stadia. "We have adopted basketball as a state sport. The rural sports meet will be started within two months to identify talents. Our government is giving utmost importance to sports and for the welfare of sportspersons," he said.

Bommai said sportsmanship is very important as it will help to develop discipline, patience and strength to achieve goals. "It will help to imbibe discipline and character, and strength to think correct. Honesty and complete dedication are most important for sportspersons and then only it will be possible to achieve success in life. Always play to win and don't play to lose. Always aim for victory," he said. Ashwini Ponnapa, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gururaj Poojary, Ankitha Suresh and Priya Mohan were among the athletes felicitated by Bommai on the occasion. Cheques ranging from Rs five lakh to Rs 15 lakh were presented to sportspersons on behalf of the state government. (ANI)

