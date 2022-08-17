Left Menu

Breakthrough achieved on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project

The Minister said the tunnel intends to protect the surrounding wildlife.

Updated: 17-08-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 17:51 IST
He said sustainable development is the motto of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Government. Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
  India
  • India

Breakthrough has been achieved on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari informed through a series of tweets that the last 20km stretch passes through eco-sensitive zone of Raja Ji National Park where Asia's longest elevated wildlife corridor (12km) is being constructed that includes 340m Daat Kali tunnel. He said sustainable development is the motto of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's Government.

The Minister said the tunnel intends to protect the surrounding wildlife. Once completed, the expressway would reduce travel time between Dehradun-Delhi from 6 hrs to 2.30 hours & Delhi-Haridwar from 5 hours to 2 hours, he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

