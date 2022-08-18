Left Menu

U.S. Treasury eyes Brazil drug gang ties to illegal Amazon gold mines

The U.S. government is concerned about links between Brazil's largest drug gang and illegal gold mining in the Amazon rainforest, a U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday following meetings with Brazilian law enforcement and civil society.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2022 05:21 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 05:21 IST
U.S. Treasury eyes Brazil drug gang ties to illegal Amazon gold mines

The U.S. government is concerned about links between Brazil's largest drug gang and illegal gold mining in the Amazon rainforest, a U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday following meetings with Brazilian law enforcement and civil society. Brian Nelson, under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said he had learned alarming information about ties between the First Capital Command (PCC), a major global cocaine trafficker, and wildcat gold miners ravaging the Amazon.

U.S. President Joe Biden imposed financial sanctions in December on the PCC, which was born in the prisons of Sao Paulo in the early 1990s. Now Brazil's most powerful criminal organization, the PCC is among drug gangs helping to flood Europe with cocaine. Nelson said his meetings in the capital Brasilia and business hub Sao Paulo had raised concerns that the PCC could also be involved in environmental crimes such as gold mining.

"We are focused on illegal gold mining ... because it can both generate resources for other illicit activities, given the value of gold, as well as providing a vehicle to launder the illicit resources from narco-trafficking," he told journalists. Nelson said he also discussed with Brazilian officials a proposed price cap on Russian oil as part of a Western response to the invasion of Ukraine.

He did not comment on Brasilia's view of the proposal, but said "technical discussions" would continue with Brazil, a net petroleum exporter with few direct connections to the Russian energy sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022