Left Menu

One dead, many households off electricity as thunderstorms hit southern France

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-08-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 13:59 IST
One dead, many households off electricity as thunderstorms hit southern France
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

One person died and nine were injured as severe thunderstorms hit the French island of Corsica on Thursday, while some 1,000 households were off electricity in the southern Loire and Ain departments, as storms hit France after a long drought period. Corsica became the centre of a regional low-pressure area marked by intense storms, hail, and intense rain.

The person who died was on a camping ground on the Mediterranean island, where storms were raging at over 220 km per hour (136 mph), a spokesman of the prefecture said. On Wednesday evening in Marseille, streets were flooded and streams of water ran down the port city's stairways, videos shared on social media showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022