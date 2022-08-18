Elephant found dead in waterbody

A 12-year-old elephant was found dead lying in a small pond containing huge slush and marsh in Kongarpalayam here on Thursday, forest officials said.

Based on information, the officials rushed to Kongarpalayam in T N Palayam forest area coming under Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve on Thursday morning and found the elephant lying dead in the pond. The forest officials said the veterinary doctor visited the spot and the real cause of the death will be known only after the autopsy done on the animal.

