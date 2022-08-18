Left Menu

Pralhad Joshi addresses event to confer coal minister’s awards for 2021-22

Addressing the function to confer coal minister’s awards for 2021-22 here today Shri Joshi pointed out that coal sector has played a  crucial role in ensuring energy security of India. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 18:58 IST
Pralhad Joshi addresses event to confer coal minister’s awards for 2021-22
Of the awards in five categories Mahanadi Coal Fields Ltd (MCL) bagged the first prize in three categories namely safety, production & productivity and quality.  Image Credit: Twitter(@JoshiPralhad)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi said that Indian economy is marching ahead despite the odds and difficulties caused by Covid - 19 pandemic.

Addressing the function to confer coal minister's awards for 2021-22 here today Shri Joshi pointed out that coal sector has played a crucial role in ensuring energy security of India. Shri Joshi urged CIL and its subsidiaries to focus on infrastructure development, transportation, and new technologies to increase coal production. Secretary Coal Dr. Anil Kumar Jain, Chairman, Coal India Ltd Shri Pramod Agarwal and other senior functionaries of the ministry and coal India subsidiaries attended the function.

Started last year, the purpose of the Awards was to not only appreciate and acknowledge the best performers among CIL's coal-producing companies, but also to create a congenial and competitive spirit to outperform each other.

The first ever awards of last year were in three categories of safety; production & productivity; sustainability. Expanding the ambit, this year two new additional categories of quality and ERP implementation have been added. In another upshot, General Managers of best performing areas are also acknowledged and awarded this year in four subcategories.

Of the awards in five categories Mahanadi Coal Fields Ltd (MCL) bagged the first prize in three categories namely safety, production & productivity and quality. While the first prize in sustainability category went to Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) bagged first prize in implementation of ERP.

Continuing the high orbit performance this year as well, CIL's production of 224 million ton (MT) so far (till 11th Aug, 2022) achieved a strong growth of 24% - the like of which was never witnessed before. Total off-take of 251 MTs with 10.4% growth is another point in the company's performance

Also, at a time when the country is vigorously reviving its post pandemic economic growth, Coal India's capital expenditure reached an all time high of 15,400 crores in FY'22, overtaking the target for the second consecutive year.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022