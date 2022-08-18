Left Menu

Eni says exports of Nigeria's Brass crude under force majeure since June

Reuters | Yenagoa | Updated: 18-08-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 23:21 IST
Eni says exports of Nigeria's Brass crude under force majeure since June
  • Nigeria

Exports of Nigeria's Brass River crude oil are under force majeure since June as a result of illegal tapping of oil from pipelines in the Niger delta, Italian energy group Eni said on Thursday.

Oil reaching the Brass export terminal, one of Nigeria's export streams, was "very low and cargos are all delayed," a spokesman told Reuters.

Nigerian police said on Tuesday two oil pipelines that feed Brass terminal were recently blown up by explosives.

