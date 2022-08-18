Left Menu

Spain's Aena wins largest block in Brazil airport auction

Aena is expected to invest around 5.8 billion reais in the block. A consortium including XP Inc and France's Egis, made the sole bid for the block comprising the airports of Jacarepagua in Rio de Janeiro and Campo de Marte in Sao Paulo.

Updated: 18-08-2022 23:47 IST
Spain's Aena on Thursday won the rights to operate the largest block of airports auctioned by Brazil's government for 2.45 billion reais ($471.61 million).

Aena was the only bidder in a block of 11 airports that includes the Congonhas domestic airport located in the city of Sao Paulo, one of the busiest in the country. The Spanish company, which already operates six airports in northeast Brazil, made an offer that represented a 231% premium over the minimum amount required. Aena is expected to invest around 5.8 billion reais in the block.

A consortium including XP Inc and France's Egis, made the sole bid for the block comprising the airports of Jacarepagua in Rio de Janeiro and Campo de Marte in Sao Paulo. The offer was for 141.4 million reais and the firms are set to invest 560 million reais in the airports.

A group comprised by Brazilian companies Socicam and Dix was the winner in a bidding war with Vinci Airports for the licenses to operate the airports of the state capitals of Para and Macapa for 125 million reais. ($1 = 5.1950 reais)

