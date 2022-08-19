Left Menu

Green cover increased by 31.6 pc in Telangana, says Minister Harish Rao

Green cover has increased by 31.6 per cent in Telangana since the formation of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government, said state Cabinet Minister Harish Rao on Thursday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 19-08-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 09:36 IST
Green cover has increased by 31.6 per cent in Telangana since the formation of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government, said state Cabinet Minister Harish Rao on Thursday. Telangana Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao on Thursday inaugurated Grand Nursery Mela at People's Plaza on Necklace Road in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said, "Telangana government has ambitiously taken the initiative to plant trees. In the past, people (political opponents) used to plant a sapling just for the photo opportunity. But after Telangana was formed, measures were being taken to ensure that 85 per cent of the saplings survive after plantation. About 31.6 per cent greenery has increased and steps have been taken to revive and rejuvenate Telangana's forests." The Minister said the TRS government has set up nurseries in every village. He said that through the nurseries free saplings are distributed to the people in villages. He said that over 240 crore saplings have been planted in the state so far.

The Grand Nursery Mela wil be held till August 22. Over 120 stalls have been set up from different states. More than 100 rare plants, seeds, fertilizers and gardening equipment have been put in displaying the Mela.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

