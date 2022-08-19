Left Menu

Maha: Assessment of crop damage mostly complete, says minister; informs about new pest affecting produce in three districts

The assessment of damage to crops in rains that took place in July is complete and its details along with the way compensation will be disbursed will be informed in the Maharashtra Assembly, state Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar said after a review meeting here on Friday.The monsoon session of the state legislature is currently underway in Mumbai.Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sattar also said a new pest was affecting crops in Osmanabad, Beed and Latur and agriculture experts will visit affected areas to come up with mitigating measures.Crop loss panchnama detailed assessment has been completed for July.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-08-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 15:42 IST
Maha: Assessment of crop damage mostly complete, says minister; informs about new pest affecting produce in three districts
  • Country:
  • India

The assessment of damage to crops in rains that took place in July is complete and its details along with the way compensation will be disbursed will be informed in the Maharashtra Assembly, state Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar said after a review meeting here on Friday.

The monsoon session of the state legislature is currently underway in Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sattar also said a new pest was affecting crops in Osmanabad, Beed and Latur and agriculture experts will visit affected areas to come up with mitigating measures.

''Crop loss panchnama (detailed assessment) has been completed for July. However, assessment of the damage caused by rains in the first half of August is not complete,'' the minister, who is on a three-day tour of Nagpur, Amravati and Marathwada divisions, said.

''Panchnama of half of the assistance announced by the chief minister and deputy chief minister is complete. The rest will be done in the next few days. The state government has announced compensation of Rs 13,600 per hectare. I will inform the Assembly on Monday on the assessment and compensation,'' he added.

The minister informed that a new pest called 'gogal gaay' was affecting crops in Osmanabad, Beed and Latur.

''A team from the agriculture department and experts have been told to visit the region and come up with solutions against this new pest menace,'' Sattar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022