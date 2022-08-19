Steelbird lines up Rs 25 crore for new helmet manufacturing plant in Himachal

Left Menu

Helmet maker Steelbird Hi-tech India on Friday said it has lined up Rs 25 crore for the initial phase of a new manufacturing plant in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

The company said it has acquired land parcel for the plant to produce expanded polystyrene (EPS), a crushable foam used in helmet production.

''The new plant in Baddi will be ready by the end of 2022... the EPS plant will ensure direct employment for over 150 individuals. The highly automated plant will employ the latest manufacturing processes,'' Steelbird Helmets Director Kashish Kapur said.

By opening the new facility, the company will not only improve its helmet offerings but also reinforce its commitment to bring advanced and innovative products with the latest EPS technology, he added.

With this new facility, Steelbird will have eight manufacturing factories in the country, with four being located in Noida and four in Baddi.

The company currently manufactures around 20,000 helmets per day and is growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 22 per cent.

It also exports helmets to over 60 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

