Adityanath inaugurates Annapurna Bhawan in Mathura

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated an Annapurna Bhawan here to provide free food to the needy pilgrims.

The chief minister expressed gratitude to seer Vijai Kaushal Maharaj for being instrumental in starting the facility.

Poor pilgrims will not have to bother about their food during their visit to Vrindavan as they will be provided free food here, he said. He also praised the UP Braj Tirth Vikas Parishad for protecting the area's culture. Annapurna Bhawan could come up as the chief minister seriously wants to help the poor, seer Vijai Kaushal Maharaj said on the occasion.

The chief Minister paid obeisance at the Sri Krishna Janmasthan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)