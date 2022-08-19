Rajasthan only state where govt takes immediate action against crimes: CM Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that crimes occur across the nation, but Rajasthan is the only state where the government takes immediate action against them. Gehlot said that although the BJP will refer to its rule as "Jungle Raj," the public understands the facts.

He said, "I want to say that incidents happen all over the country but the way we take immediate action in Rajasthan, it doesn't happen anywhere else...They (BJP) will call it 'Jungle Raj' but people understand everything and are supporting us." A minor Dalit boy was allegedly beaten to death by a teacher in Surana village of Rajasthan.

Family members of the nine-year-old boy who died on Saturday in an Ahmedabad hospital alleged that the child was assaulted by a teacher on July 20 for touching a drinking pot that was meant for upper caste people. As per the police report, the incident took place on July 20 at a private school in Surana village of Rajasthan's Jalore district, where the teacher allegedly beat up the minor for touching the pot of water in the school.

Meanwhile, the State government announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased. Gehlot condemned the incident and said in a tweet, "The death of a child due to the beating of a teacher at a private school in Jalore's Saila police station area is sad. The accused teacher has been arrested and a case has been registered against him for murder and under sections of the SC/ST Act. The matter has been taken under the case officer scheme for speedy investigation and punishment for the accused. It will be ensured that the victim's family gets justice at the earliest. The family members of the deceased will be given a relief amount of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's relief fund."

After the incident, the child was taken to the district hospital but was referred to Ahmedabad where he died on Saturday due to worsening condition. The family members alleged that he was beaten to death just for touching a drinking pot of the upper caste and sustained serious injuries on the face and ears.

Following the case, the child's uncle filed an FIR on August 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)