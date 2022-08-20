Chhattisgarh: Two killed in separate elephant attacks in Jashpur, GPM

Two persons were killed and one injured in separate incidents of elephant attacks in Jashpur and Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) districts of Chhattisgarh, forest officials said on Saturday.

An elephant trampled to death Ashok Uike (49) in Kherwatola under Marwahi Forest Range in GPM on Friday night, said Marwahi police station ASI Naveen Mishra.

''The elephant has got separated from his herd of 22 other jumbos and is moving in the vicinity of Kumhari village. It has destroyed houses after which residents of several villages were shifted to a government building in Kherwatola,'' Mishra informed.

''Uike was attacked when he and some others were loitering around this building. He was killed on the spot while others managed to escape,'' he added.

In the second incident in Jashpur, which also took place on Friday night, one Lalit Kerketta (38) was killed and Mukesh Lakra (33) was injured, Kunkuri Station House Officer Bhaskar Sharma said.

They are residents of Tapkara village and had gone to check the water level in their fields, he said.

The process of giving compensation to the kin of the deceased had started, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)