Left Menu

Realise potential, contribute to nation building: Former Rajasthan CM Raje to women

Former Rajasthan chief minister and BJPs national vice president Vasundhara Raje on Saturday called upon women to realise their innate strength and contribute more towards nation building.She said the way women were taking rapid strides in every sphere proved that they did not need any reservation.Womens population in India is about 70 crore and it is about four crore in Rajasthan.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-08-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 21:49 IST
Realise potential, contribute to nation building: Former Rajasthan CM Raje to women
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhra Raje Scindia (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan chief minister and BJP's national vice president Vasundhara Raje on Saturday called upon women to realise their innate strength and contribute more towards nation building.

She said the way women were taking rapid strides in every sphere proved that they did not need any reservation.

''Women's population in India is about 70 crore and it is about four crore in Rajasthan. When all of us unite, every hurdle will automatically be eliminated. Our population is no less for any change but we have no idea of our strength. No nation can be fully developed without women,'' she said at a programme titled 'Vidushi', organised by the women's wing of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India here.

The former chief minister said she faced several challenges when she ventured into politics. ''Even today, there are challenges. But if I was afraid, I would not have been able to move forward,'' she said.

Citing the example of President Droupadi Murmu, Raje said she struggled more than a common man could imagine. ''But she created history and became the country's first tribal woman president,'' Raje said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
3
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022