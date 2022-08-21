Left Menu

2 killed, child injured after electricity cable falls on them in UP's Badaun

PTI | Badaun | Updated: 21-08-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 17:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two men were killed and a child was injured after a high-tension electricity cable fell on them on the Kakrala-Alapur road here on Sunday, police said. Kaisar Ali (55) and Sakir Ali (58), both farmers, were on their way on a motorcycle to irrigate their guava field, when the electricity cable fell on them, killing them instantly, they said, adding that a child was also injured in the incident.

Angry locals claimed the accident took place as the cable was supported by a wooden stick and alleged laxity on the part of power department officials.

Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kishor Srivastava said the circle officer of the area has been sent to the spot.

He also said action will be taken based on the complaints received from the family members of the deceased.

