Left Menu

Russia's State Duma Council to hold special meeting on Zaporizhzhia nuclear station on Thursday

Kyiv has denied shelling the site, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, and says Russia is planning a "provocation" there to justify further aggressive action. Russia's defence ministry said last week it could shut down the plant if shelling continues.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 19:05 IST
Russia's State Duma Council to hold special meeting on Zaporizhzhia nuclear station on Thursday

Russia's parliament said it will hold a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine.

In an official statement published Monday, the parliament said a session of the Council of the State Duma will be held on Aug. 25 to discuss "the threat to the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant." Sergei Mironov, head of the pro-Kremlin A Just Russia party in the parliament, said the council - which includes the speaker and party leaders - would adopt a "tough statement" over Kyiv's actions regarding the plant and call on the United Nations and other international bodies to intervene.

Moscow has accused Kyiv of launching strikes at the plant, which is in territory controlled by Russian forces but is still operated by Ukrainian staff. Kyiv has denied shelling the site, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, and says Russia is planning a "provocation" there to justify further aggressive action. Russia's defence ministry said last week it could shut down the plant if shelling continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022