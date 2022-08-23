Left Menu

'It's like sitting on a powder keg', say people near Ukraine nuclear plant

People living near Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which is in southern Ukraine, on Monday said they were worried about the potentially disastrous consequences if it were hit by shells. It's like sitting on a powder keg," said Enerhodar resident Alexander Lifirenko.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2022 03:20 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 03:20 IST
'It's like sitting on a powder keg', say people near Ukraine nuclear plant

People living near Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which is in southern Ukraine, on Monday said they were worried about the potentially disastrous consequences if it were hit by shells. Russia and Ukraine repeatedly accuse each other of firing at the Zaporizhzhia facility, which lies close to the town of Enerhodar that pro-Moscow forces now control.

"Of course, we are worried. ... It's like sitting on a powder keg," said Enerhodar resident Alexander Lifirenko. The head of the city's civil-military administration said local authorities had a plan to cope with an accident and noted some shells ere falling close to the plant's six reactors.

"In case a reactor is hit, it will be not a local, but a global catastrophe," said Alexander Volga.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
2
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022