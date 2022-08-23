Left Menu

Indian Army foils an infiltration attempt in Jammu's Rajouri

Indian Army on Monday night thwarted an infiltration attempt at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-08-2022 08:43 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 08:43 IST
Indian Army foils an infiltration attempt in Jammu's Rajouri
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Indian Army on Monday night thwarted an infiltration attempt at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu. According to an defence official in Jammu, the Indian Army successfully stopped an attempt of infiltration at the LoC border in the Naushera Sector of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.

Further details are awaited. Earlier on August 21, Indian Army troops on LOC in the Sehar Makri area of town Nowshera shot at and apprehended an intruder who was allegedly coming for a suicide attack.

The intruder identified as Tabarak Husain (26) was at first noticed to be involved in suspicious activity and was confronted by the army troops in the Sehar Makri area of town Nowshera in the Rajouri district of Jammu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

