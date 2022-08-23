S.Africa's Sasol profit surges on higher oil, chemicals prices

South Africa's Sasol Ltd posted a 147% jump in full-year core profit on Tuesday, boosted by higher fuel and chemicals prices. The chemicals and energy firm said core headline earnings per share, which strips off some items such as the impact of non-recurring costs and the effect of hedging, rose to 68.54 rand ($4.04) for the year ended June 30, from 27.74 rand a year earlier.

Without the one-off items, full-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main measure of corporate profit in South Africa - rose 20% to 47.58 rand from 39.53 rand last year. ($1 = 16.9826 rand)

