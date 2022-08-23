‘Ishaara’ now open in Bengaluru

Bellona Hospitality has launched its concept restaurant, Ishaara, at Phoenix Market City in Whitefield, Bengaluru – this month.

Ishaara was born out of a deep desire to build an organization with a higher purpose. Ishaara employs people with hearing and speech impairment, setting an excellent example in practicing diversity and inclusion of the differently-abled into the mainstream. The ladies and gentlemen of Ishaara talk with their hands and listen with their eyes. The diners are encouraged to communicate using sign language. To order any dish, the diners are requested to 'Ishaara' the sign at the top of the menu section, followed by the corresponding number sign. If in doubt, they can just point at the dish and the team will do the needful.

After enjoying success in Mumbai Ishaara, in Bengaluru, will add to the city's ever-evolving and vibrant culinary landscape. The menu at Ishaara benefits from the culinary journey of its founder, Prashant Issar over two decades, having run Michelin-starred Indian restaurants in London, he adds an eclectic touch to classical Indian food within what he calls, 'carefully set boundary conditions and guiding principles, so that the intent of the creator of the dish essence of the recipe is not lost'.

One can enjoy a typical Dilli Papdi Chaat with creamy yogurt or Truffle Butter Pav Bhaji. The Mushroom Galouti from Lucknow, Dori Kebab from the Mughal kitchens, and White Butter Chicken Tikkis from the streets of Chandani Chowk not only bring out the flavors but various elements owing to the skills of the culinary team who have practiced it over years. Amongst the mains, Ishaara has an abundance of regional fare, from a Jaipuri Exotic Vegetable Salan or a Nehru Place Paneer Makhani to Raw Mango Kingfish Curry and Birmingham Balti. And then amongst the Biryanis, you can find a Tehari from the north, a Sufiyani Biryani from the Hyderabad Royal Kitchens, or the Dindigul Lamb Biryani from a village in Tamil Nadu. Ishaara also offers the sinful indulgence of a Flourless Chocolate Brownie, a wobbly Pannacotta, Gajar Halwa Crumble, or Rasmalai Tres Leches.

The depth and skills of the team combine to offer a choice of customizing certain dishes to dietary requirements of Jain food, vegans, and other diets, the managers and chefs are ever willing to guide you through the same.

Speaking about bringing Ishaara to Bengaluru, Prashant Issar – a culinary entrepreneur says, "We at Bellona Hospitality have embarked on a journey of creating exciting Food & Beverage offerings at all the Phoenix Malls across the country. Our products are designed to flourish in busy places, adding to the buzz and bustle." Timings: 11.30 am – 11.30 pm Address: Ishaara, Level 2, Phoenix Market City, Whitefield, Bangalore Contact: +91 - 9152127372 Instagram: @ishaaraindia

