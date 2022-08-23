FTSE 250 hits new one-month low as business activity stalls

UK's midcap index hit a fresh one-month low on Tuesday as a looming gas crisis in Europe and data showing slower-than-expected growth in business activity exacerbated fears of recession. The domestically oriented FTSE 250 slipped 0.1%, down for a third consecutive session, as soaring UK gas prices added fears of surging inflation that has restrained the economy.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 slid 0.3%, dragged by pharma and consumer companies. But oil majors Shell and BP inched higher, supported by rising crude prices. A closely watched survey showed growth in Britain's private sector slowed to a crawl in August as factory output fell and the larger services sector eked out only a modest expansion, adding to signs recession may be looming.

"Although they're still growing, there's a fear that they could slip into contraction territory," said David Madden, market analyst at Equiti Capital in London. "Combined with that, the Bank of England (BoE) have hiked interest rates loads of times but they're not getting inflation under control. So now they'll probably keep hiking rates and compounding the overall issue."

British consumer price inflation is set to peak at 18.6% in January, more than nine times the BoE's target, an economist at U.S. bank Citi said on Monday, raising his forecast once again in light of the latest jump in energy prices. Investors expect another 50 bps rate hike when the central bank meets next month.

The Financial Times reported Liz Truss is planning to take emergency action to address the cost of living crisis without an accompanying economic forecast soon after becoming prime minister. Among single stocks, BT Group rose 1.5% after the British government ruled billionaire Patrick Drahi would not be forced to cut his 12.1% stake in the company as it did not pose any national security implications.

Wood Plc slid 3.9% after the oilfield services and engineering firm reported a 5% fall in core earnings from continuing operations in the first half.

