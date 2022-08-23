Mumbai 5-star hotel gets hoax bomb threat, police registers FIR

A prominent hotel in Mumbai received a hoax bomb threat from an unknown person, the Mumbai Police said today. On Monday evening the caller also demanded Rs 5 crore to defuse the bombs and claimed there were bombs kept in the hotel at 4 different places.

"An unidentified person called the hotel and said that bombs have been kept at four places in the hotel and demanded Rs 5 crore to defuse them," said Mumbai Police. Lalit Hotel in Mumbai received the threatening phone call on Monday around 6 pm. Following the threat call, the hotel administration informed the police about it.

The police searched everywhere but they did not find anything suspicious. The Sahar police station registered a case against unknown persons under sections 385, 336 and 507 of the IPC and started an investigation, added police.

Last month, two persons were arrested for making hoax calls about a person carrying bombs at Ambernath railway station in Mumbai. The Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) made the arrests. In March, a man was arrested for allegedly making a false bomb blast threat on the campus of Mumbai University. (ANI)

