Left Menu

Mumbai 5-star hotel gets hoax bomb threat, police registers FIR

A prominent hotel in Mumbai received a hoax bomb threat from an unknown person, the Mumbai Police said today.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-08-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 17:20 IST
Mumbai 5-star hotel gets hoax bomb threat, police registers FIR
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A prominent hotel in Mumbai received a hoax bomb threat from an unknown person, the Mumbai Police said today. On Monday evening the caller also demanded Rs 5 crore to defuse the bombs and claimed there were bombs kept in the hotel at 4 different places.

"An unidentified person called the hotel and said that bombs have been kept at four places in the hotel and demanded Rs 5 crore to defuse them," said Mumbai Police. Lalit Hotel in Mumbai received the threatening phone call on Monday around 6 pm. Following the threat call, the hotel administration informed the police about it.

The police searched everywhere but they did not find anything suspicious. The Sahar police station registered a case against unknown persons under sections 385, 336 and 507 of the IPC and started an investigation, added police.

Last month, two persons were arrested for making hoax calls about a person carrying bombs at Ambernath railway station in Mumbai. The Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) made the arrests. In March, a man was arrested for allegedly making a false bomb blast threat on the campus of Mumbai University. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022