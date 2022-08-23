Maha: 17 cattle seized from truck in Aurangabad

Left Menu

The police intercepted the truck on Waluj-Aurangabad road on Monday night and found seven bullocks and 10 cows being transported illegally, an official said. Three men who were transporting the cattle alighted from the vehicle and managed to flee, he said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 23-08-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 17:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The police seized 17 cattle, including cows, which were being transported illegally in a truck in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, police said on Tuesday. The police intercepted the truck on Waluj-Aurangabad road on Monday night and found seven bullocks and 10 cows being transported illegally, an official said. Three men who were transporting the cattle alighted from the vehicle and managed to flee, he said. An offence under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act 1995 has been registered, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

