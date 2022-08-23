New model to be formulated for small investors to invest in infrastructure: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that a new model will be formulated for small investors to invest in infrastructure. Inaugurating the 3rd Edition of Roads and Highways Summit of FICCI he said opportunities will be there for common people to get assured returns on their investments. The Minister said the country has the second highest road network in the world and this is the time to expand road network and take it to two lakh kilometres by the end of 2024.

Shri Gadkari spoke about the challenge of reducing the logistics cost from 16 per cent to 10 per cent. He said integrated approach is needed to achieve a reduction in logistics cost. The Minister said the use of petrol and diesel should be reduced and alternative fuels like LNG and ethanol, methanol, hydrogen should be encouraged as they are cost-effective and sustainable.

(With Inputs from PIB)