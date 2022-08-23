ADVISORY-Alerts sent in error on verdict in plot to abduct Michigan governor
Please disregard this series of news alerts about a verdict in the trial of two men accused of a plot to abduct Michigan's governor. The alerts were sent inadvertently.
A repeat of the alert saying the two men were found guilty was correct and has been repeated.
