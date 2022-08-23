Left Menu

PSPCL meets all-time high power demand: Min

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-08-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 21:55 IST
PSPCL meets all-time high power demand: Min
Power Minister Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday said the state-owned power utility - Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, successfully met the all-time highest ever power demand of 14,295 MW on August 22. With this, the PSPCL has surpassed its previous record of meeting 14,207 MW of demand on June 29. The minister said the peak demand is observed during the end of June or the beginning of July due to high temperatures and initial high irrigation demand of paddy plantations.

But this year due to the prevalence of comparatively dry weather conditions, the peak demand in the state continued till August end, he said in a statement here. The PSPCL also made additional arrangements for power through more banking from other states and allocation of 1,300 MW of additional power from the Central sector.

''During the months of June and July, PSPCL arranged 2,836 million units through banking from other states which is 130 per cent more in comparison to last year,'' he added.

