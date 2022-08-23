IAEA says it could visit Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in days
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 23-08-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 23:05 IST
- Country:
- Austria
The U.N. nuclear watchdog will visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine within days if talks to gain access succeed, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
"I'm continuing to consult very actively and intensively with all parties," the International Atomic Energy Agency's statement quoted IAEA chief Rafael Grossi as saying. "The mission (to Zaporizhzhia) is expected to take place within the next few days if ongoing negotiations succeed."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-UN chief demands international access to Ukraine nuclear plant after new attack
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Two more grain ships sail from Ukraine, Turkey says
Two more grain ships sail from Ukraine, Turkey says
WRAPUP 2-UN chief demands international access to Ukraine nuclear plant after new attack