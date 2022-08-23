Leopard spotted on DRDO facility's premises in Pune

A leopard was spotted on the premises of a facility of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Dighi area here early Tuesday morning, the forest department said. The animal was seen near the Research and Development Establishment (Engrs) campus, it said.

Patrolling has been intensified in the area and camera traps have been set up to locate it, it said in a release.

Videos of the big cat went viral on social media. PTI SPK KRK KRK

