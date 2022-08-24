Construction for Tupua Horo Nuku Eastern Bays shared path begins

Safer journeys for young and old in Wellington's Eastern Bays are a step closer today, after a huringa nuku (sod turning ceremony) led by Te Āti Awa Taranaki Whānui to mark the start of construction for Tupua Horo Nuku Eastern Bays shared path, announced Transport Minister Michael Wood.

"The Government is upgrading New Zealand's transport system to make it safer, greener, and more efficient for now and future generations to come," Michael Wood said.

"Our Government's commitment to infrastructure investment will continue to play a critical part in securing New Zealand's economy and supporting communities to thrive.

"Delivering on projects such as this helps address our current infrastructure deficit while also meeting future needs caused by population growth and climate change. It will also create a noteworthy experience for visitors to Wellington.

"Around 5,000 people live in Eastbourne and the Eastern Bays, and current infrastructure forces pedestrians and cyclists to use the road shoulder, which is dangerous and non-existent in some places.

"The new 4.4km Tupua Horo Nuku Eastern Bays Shared Path with make walking and cycling safer and give local residents a real opportunity to leave their cars at home and take advantage of more active transport options.

"In addition to increased connectivity, the new shared path will include new sea walls to enable the Marine Drive corridor to respond to the challenges of climate change and sea level rise, helping protect the road and essential services for these local communities.

"Alongside other key projects in the region like Te Ara Tupua, Tupua Horo Nuku will help create amazing new pieces of harbour waterfront and contribute to an integrated spine of walking and cycling infrastructure right around the edge of Te Whanganui a Tara," Michael Wood said.

The project is being led by Hutt City Council in partnership with iwi mana whenua and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. It has received funding of $15 million from the Government's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

The project is being delivered by Te Ara Tupua Alliance (Tonkin+Taylor, Downer NZ and HEB Construction). The Alliance team will also deliver the Ngā Ūranga ki Pito-One section of Te Ara Tupua providing the missing link between Wellington and Lower Hutt.

"It's great to see this project moving into the construction phase, so we can get on and deliver safe, reliable, and resilient transport choices for the people of Lower Hutt and the wider Wellington region," Michael Wood said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)