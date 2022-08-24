Left Menu

Maha: Assistance for kin of those killed in attacks by wild animals increased to Rs 20 lakh

The Maharashtra government has hiked the financial assistance for loss of human life in attacks by wild animals from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Wednesday. In 2019-20, 47 people lost their lives in attacks by wild animals, 80 people died in such incidents in 2020-21 and 86 died in 2021-22, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 17:28 IST
Maha: Assistance for kin of those killed in attacks by wild animals increased to Rs 20 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has hiked the financial assistance for loss of human life in attacks by wild animals from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Wednesday. Making the announcement in the Legislative Council, he said the incidence of human-animal conflict was rising in the state. In 2019-20, 47 people lost their lives in attacks by wild animals, 80 people died in such incidents in 2020-21 and 86 died in 2021-22, he said. “The financial assistance (in such cases) has been hiked from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh,” Mungantiwar said.

The assistance is provided in the case of death due to an attack by tiger, leopard, bear, gaur, wild boar, wolf, hyena, crocodile, wild dog and elephant, the minister said. The compensation for the death of cattle in such attacks has been hiked from Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000.

If a sheep or goat is killed, the amount has been hiked from Rs 10,000 to 15,000.

In case of cattle suffering permanent disability, the compensation has been hiked from Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000, and for sheep and goat it has been increased from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022