Govt invites applications for National Gopal Ratna Awards 2022
The awards will be conferred on the occasion of National Milk Day on November 26 this year, an official statement said.The awards will be conferred in three categories best dairy farmer rearing indigenous cattlebuffalo breeds best Artificial Insemination Technician AIT and best dairy cooperative society milk producer companydairy farmer producer organisation.The award consists of a certificate of merit, a memento, and an amount in each category.
- Country:
- India
Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has invited applications for the National Gopal Ratna awards for the year 2022.
The applications will have to be applied online through the portal https://awards.gov.in by the end of September. The awards will be conferred on the occasion of National Milk Day on November 26 this year, an official statement said.
The awards will be conferred in three categories: best dairy farmer rearing indigenous cattle/buffalo breeds; best Artificial Insemination Technician (AIT) and best dairy cooperative society/ milk producer company/dairy farmer producer organisation.
The award consists of a certificate of merit, a memento, and an amount in each category. The first category will get Rs 5,00,000, second Rs 3,00,000 and third Rs 2,00,000.
The awards are given as part of the Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM), launched in December 2014, to encourage the milk-producing farmer, individuals working in this sector, and dairy cooperative societies that provide market access to the milk producers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
GE Power India loss narrows to Rs 59 cr in June quarter
Gold prices fall by Rs 60, silver declines Rs 575
Omaxe posts nearly Rs 50 cr net loss in June quarter
Ethanol blending with petrol saved Rs 50,000 crore forex in last 7-8 years and same amount went to farmers, says PM Modi.
Gold prices fall by Rs 60, silver declines Rs 575