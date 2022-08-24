Govt invites applications for National Gopal Ratna Awards 2022

Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has invited applications for the National Gopal Ratna awards for the year 2022.

The applications will have to be applied online through the portal https://awards.gov.in by the end of September. The awards will be conferred on the occasion of National Milk Day on November 26 this year, an official statement said.

The awards will be conferred in three categories: best dairy farmer rearing indigenous cattle/buffalo breeds; best Artificial Insemination Technician (AIT) and best dairy cooperative society/ milk producer company/dairy farmer producer organisation.

The award consists of a certificate of merit, a memento, and an amount in each category. The first category will get Rs 5,00,000, second Rs 3,00,000 and third Rs 2,00,000.

The awards are given as part of the Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM), launched in December 2014, to encourage the milk-producing farmer, individuals working in this sector, and dairy cooperative societies that provide market access to the milk producers.

