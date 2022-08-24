Left Menu

Govt invites applications for National Gopal Ratna Awards 2022

The awards will be conferred on the occasion of National Milk Day on November 26 this year, an official statement said.The awards will be conferred in three categories best dairy farmer rearing indigenous cattlebuffalo breeds best Artificial Insemination Technician AIT and best dairy cooperative society milk producer companydairy farmer producer organisation.The award consists of a certificate of merit, a memento, and an amount in each category.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 18:21 IST
Govt invites applications for National Gopal Ratna Awards 2022
  • Country:
  • India

Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has invited applications for the National Gopal Ratna awards for the year 2022.

The applications will have to be applied online through the portal https://awards.gov.in by the end of September. The awards will be conferred on the occasion of National Milk Day on November 26 this year, an official statement said.

The awards will be conferred in three categories: best dairy farmer rearing indigenous cattle/buffalo breeds; best Artificial Insemination Technician (AIT) and best dairy cooperative society/ milk producer company/dairy farmer producer organisation.

The award consists of a certificate of merit, a memento, and an amount in each category. The first category will get Rs 5,00,000, second Rs 3,00,000 and third Rs 2,00,000.

The awards are given as part of the Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM), launched in December 2014, to encourage the milk-producing farmer, individuals working in this sector, and dairy cooperative societies that provide market access to the milk producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022