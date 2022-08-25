New Delhi: Massive fire breaks out on mobile godown in Patparganj industrial area

A massive fire broke out on the second floor of a mobile godown on Wednesday night in the Patparganj industrial area in the national capital. The fire broke out at 10 PM in the four-storey building.

Around 10 fire tenders were working on it to control the fire and the fire is under control now. No causality has been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)