Left Menu

FTSE 100 rebounds on energy, earnings lift

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index had gained 0.6% by 0710 GMT and was set to snap three straight sessions of losses. Oil majors Shell and BP rose more than 1% each, as crude prices were supported by the prospect of tighter supplies amid disruptions to Russian exports and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-08-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 12:59 IST
FTSE 100 rebounds on energy, earnings lift
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's main stock index bounced off two-week closing lows on Thursday, as investor sentiment steadied ahead of an annual conference of world central bankers and energy stocks got a lift from rising crude prices. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index had gained 0.6% by 0710 GMT and was set to snap three straight sessions of losses.

Oil majors Shell and BP rose more than 1% each, as crude prices were supported by the prospect of tighter supplies amid disruptions to Russian exports and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery. Also boosting the index, Ireland's CRH climbed 3.9% after the building materials firm reported strong first-half results.

The domestically exposed FTSE 250 index gained 0.4% after sinking to a more than one-month low in the previous session. Hays Plc rose 6.3% after the recruitment agency reported a 128% jump in annual profit due to a rise in demand for new staff as employers rush to fill up vacancies.

Harbour Energy rose 7% after the UK North Sea's biggest oil and gas producer increased a share buyback programme by 50%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022