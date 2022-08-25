FTSE 100 rebounds on energy, earnings lift
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index had gained 0.6% by 0710 GMT and was set to snap three straight sessions of losses. Oil majors Shell and BP rose more than 1% each, as crude prices were supported by the prospect of tighter supplies amid disruptions to Russian exports and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery.
Oil majors Shell and BP rose more than 1% each, as crude prices were supported by the prospect of tighter supplies amid disruptions to Russian exports and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery. Also boosting the index, Ireland's CRH climbed 3.9% after the building materials firm reported strong first-half results.
The domestically exposed FTSE 250 index gained 0.4% after sinking to a more than one-month low in the previous session. Hays Plc rose 6.3% after the recruitment agency reported a 128% jump in annual profit due to a rise in demand for new staff as employers rush to fill up vacancies.
Harbour Energy rose 7% after the UK North Sea's biggest oil and gas producer increased a share buyback programme by 50%.
